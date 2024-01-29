Fenerbahce announce the loan of Atletico defender

Central defender Caglar Soyuncu has officially moved from Atletico to Fenerbahce on a loan basis. The agreement is valid until the end of the season, with no purchase option included.

Soyuncu joined Atletico last summer from Leicester City as a free agent. He has only played in 6 La Liga matches for the Madrid club.

Interestingly, Soyuncu had never played in the Turkish Super Lig before. In his homeland, he played for the second-tier club Altinordu before moving to Freiburg in 2016.

Fenerbahce currently sits at the top of the Turkish league after 23 rounds with 60 points.

During this winter transfer window, Fenerbahce also signed experienced central defender Leonardo Bonucci, who joined from Union Berlin as a free agent.