Fenerbahce announce the loan of Atletico defender
Football news Today, 06:16
twitter.com/Fenerbahce
Central defender Caglar Soyuncu has officially moved from Atletico to Fenerbahce on a loan basis. The agreement is valid until the end of the season, with no purchase option included.
Soyuncu joined Atletico last summer from Leicester City as a free agent. He has only played in 6 La Liga matches for the Madrid club.
Interestingly, Soyuncu had never played in the Turkish Super Lig before. In his homeland, he played for the second-tier club Altinordu before moving to Freiburg in 2016.
Fenerbahce currently sits at the top of the Turkish league after 23 rounds with 60 points.
During this winter transfer window, Fenerbahce also signed experienced central defender Leonardo Bonucci, who joined from Union Berlin as a free agent.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over
Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
Football news 27 jan 2024, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
Football news 27 jan 2024, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Boxing News 27 jan 2024, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
Football news 27 jan 2024, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:16 Fenerbahce announce the loan of Atletico defender Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named Tennis news Today, 05:05 Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Today, 04:48 VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party Football news Today, 04:35 La Liga club has agreed a deal to sign Man United striker on loan Football news Today, 03:46 Very emotional. Mexican football legend burst into tears at the presentation at his hometown club Tennis news Today, 03:25 WTA Rankings. Leader unchanged, Zheng Qinwen's breakthrough Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:21 Borussia Dortmund fans dedicated a banner to a dying fan Basketball news Today, 01:11 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024