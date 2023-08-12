Fenerbahce agrees transfer of Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United

The press service of "Manchester United" announced on their official website that an agreement has been reached for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Fred to Istanbul's "Fenerbahçe."

The Turkish club will pay approximately 15 million euros for the player. In the near future, the Brazilian will fly to Turkey to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. "Fenerbahçe" beat out competition from "Fulham" and "Lazio" for the player.

30-year-old Fred has been playing for "Manchester United" since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the English club from Donetsk's "Shakhtar." The transfer fee was 59 million euros. He has played a total of 213 matches for the Manchester side, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Fred has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2014. He has participated in 32 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring no goals and providing three assists. He has also received five yellow cards.