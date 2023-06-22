EN RU
Main News Felix has two options in the APL

Felix has two options in the APL

Football news Today, 05:34
Felix has two options in the APL Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Two clubs in the English Premier League are interested in Atletico forward Joao Felix.

According to a source, Tottenham and Aston Villa are interested in the player.

It is commonly known that the Portuguese played for Chelsea London on loan in the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in the English league.

"The Spurs want at least 100 million euros for their star player.

It is possible that Joao will again be sent on loan.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Premier League England
Popular news
The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023 Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Brazil sensationally lost to the African team Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match Football news 19 june 2023, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error Football news Today, 05:47 Manchester United found a way to get Kane Football news Today, 05:44 The future coach of PSG gave an ultimatum to Neymar Football news Today, 05:34 Felix has two options in the APL Football news Today, 05:32 Lukaku could stay in the Italian league Football news Today, 05:29 Mount is one step away from a move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:12 Fred may change clubs Football news Today, 05:00 Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career Football news Today, 04:53 Courtois may make an unexpected decision on his career Football news Today, 04:35 Lautaro Martinez could have an important role at Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023