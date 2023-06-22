Felix has two options in the APL

Two clubs in the English Premier League are interested in Atletico forward Joao Felix.

According to a source, Tottenham and Aston Villa are interested in the player.

It is commonly known that the Portuguese played for Chelsea London on loan in the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in the English league.

"The Spurs want at least 100 million euros for their star player.

It is possible that Joao will again be sent on loan.