Feeling right at home. Barcelona fans put on an incredible show in Milan

On Tuesday, May 6, Barcelona will play away against Inter in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite being the visiting side, the Catalan supporters are determined to make this match feel like a home fixture.

Details: The publication Marca shared a video capturing the electrifying support from Barça fans. In Milan, they sang, lit flares, and staged a vibrant spectacle. The supporters are working hard to create an atmosphere where their beloved players feel as if they're at Camp Nou.

The first encounter between Inter and Barcelona ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. We have prepared all the essential information on where and when you can watch the return leg.

Reminder: Hansi Flick announced that Wojciech Szczęsny will play in the next two matches. However, he emphasized that he is pleased to have ter Stegen back.