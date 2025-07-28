Federico Chiesa still wants to leave Liverpool despite Díaz sale

This summer, Liverpool isn't just strengthening its squad—it's also parting ways with several players. One of them is Luis Díaz, who is moving to Bayern Munich, but he's not the only winger looking for an exit.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Federico Chiesa remains determined to leave Liverpool despite Luis Díaz's transfer to Bayern. The Italian winger wants regular playing time, and his top priority is a return to Serie A.

Earlier reports stated that after protracted negotiations, Liverpool will receive €75 million for Luis Díaz. The Colombian will sign a contract until 2029.

As for Federico Chiesa, Liverpool officially announced his signing on August 29, 2024. The English club paid €12 million plus another €3 million in bonuses for the forward.

Reminder: No fewer than six Italian clubs are interested in Chiesa—Napoli, Roma, Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, and Como.