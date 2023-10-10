FC Barcelona is indebted to the tune of over 200 million euros due to transfer dealings

FC Barcelona remains encumbered by a sum of 207 million euros in outstanding debts from previous transfer activities, as reported by Diario Sport. However, the short-term liabilities of the Catalan club amount to 89 million euros, which are due for settlement within the current year.

The majority of these obligations stem from the transfers conducted in the summer of 2022. During that period, Barcelona reached agreements with clubs from whom they acquired players, resulting in deferred payments to adhere to financial constraints. For instance, "Blaugranas" are still indebted to Leeds United for 52 million euros for the acquisition of Rafinha and owe Bayern Munich 31 million euros for the services of Robert Lewandowski.

Furthermore, there is an outstanding debt relating to the longstanding transfer of Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona is obligated to pay Ajax 16 million euros for the midfielder, whose transfer was completed back in 2019.