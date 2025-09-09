RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Farewell! Official – Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach

Farewell! Official – Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach

The club is searching for a new manager.
Football news Today, 01:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Disagreements with the club’s management have led to the specialist’s departure.

Details: Earlier today, Nottingham Forest’s official account on X announced the dismissal of 51-year-old Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo from his position as head coach.

The club’s official statement expressed immense gratitude to Santo for his time at the club, as well as the achievements he secured with the team. Under Santo’s leadership, Nottingham Forest finished 7th in the Premier League last season, earning a spot in European competition for the first time since 1996.

Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground, particularly for his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered in the club’s history.

As someone who played a key role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our history," the club stated.

Nuno Espírito Santo took charge of Nottingham in 2023 after leaving Saudi club Al-Ittihad. However, recent conflicts with the club’s management over transfer policy escalated into a deadlock, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Reminder: A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
José Mourinho as head coach of Fenerbahçe Football news Today, 02:58 Sensational twist! José Mourinho could take charge of Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:44 Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores