Farewell! Official – Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach

The club is searching for a new manager.

Disagreements with the club’s management have led to the specialist’s departure.

Details: Earlier today, Nottingham Forest’s official account on X announced the dismissal of 51-year-old Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo from his position as head coach.

The club’s official statement expressed immense gratitude to Santo for his time at the club, as well as the achievements he secured with the team. Under Santo’s leadership, Nottingham Forest finished 7th in the Premier League last season, earning a spot in European competition for the first time since 1996.

Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach. The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground, particularly for his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered in the club’s history. As someone who played a key role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our history," the club stated.

Nuno Espírito Santo took charge of Nottingham in 2023 after leaving Saudi club Al-Ittihad. However, recent conflicts with the club’s management over transfer policy escalated into a deadlock, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

