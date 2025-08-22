RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management

A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management

Tensions are rising.
Football news Today, 04:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The manager is unhappy with the actions of the club’s hierarchy.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Nottingham Forest’s 51-year-old Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo has had a major falling out with club president Evangelos Marinakis over disagreements regarding the team’s transfer policy.

It is reported that relations between the two sides are so strained that the club has already begun searching for a new head coach, making it clear that Santo’s services are no longer required.

A week ago, Nuno told Sky Sports in an interview:

"We are very far away in terms of the squad. The plans we had didn’t work out. The preparation regarding the squad was not ideal. We don’t know what our squad is. We have players working here who know they’re going out on loan. We have a big problem."

Such comments seriously angered Marinakis, after which the club decided internally to begin the search for a new head coach.

Nuno Espírito Santo took charge of Nottingham in 2023, having previously left Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Reminder: He’s staying! Nuno Espírito extended his contract with Nottingham

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Football news Today, 01:51 A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
From Juventus to the Premier League. Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest Football news 20 aug 2025, 11:38 From Juventus to the Premier League. Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest considers bringing Cash back Football news 20 aug 2025, 05:20 Nottingham Forest considers bringing Cash back
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
Arnaud Kalimuendo celebrates his goal Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 08:51 Here we go! Arnaud Kalimuendo joins Nottingham!
Related Tournament News
West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news 20 aug 2025, 16:42 West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
Arsenal and Crystal Palace reach a fundamental agreement on Eze transfer Football news 20 aug 2025, 16:29 Arsenal and Crystal Palace reach a fundamental agreement on Eze transfer
Leandro Trossard in the Arsenal line-up Football news 20 aug 2025, 04:55 Loyalty is always valued! Leandro Trossard to sign new contract with Arsenal
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news 20 aug 2025, 02:06 Quick response! Newcastle answers Isak after his statement
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Football news 19 aug 2025, 16:20 Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores