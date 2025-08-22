A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management

The manager is unhappy with the actions of the club’s hierarchy.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Nottingham Forest’s 51-year-old Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo has had a major falling out with club president Evangelos Marinakis over disagreements regarding the team’s transfer policy.

It is reported that relations between the two sides are so strained that the club has already begun searching for a new head coach, making it clear that Santo’s services are no longer required.

A week ago, Nuno told Sky Sports in an interview:

"We are very far away in terms of the squad. The plans we had didn’t work out. The preparation regarding the squad was not ideal. We don’t know what our squad is. We have players working here who know they’re going out on loan. We have a big problem."

Such comments seriously angered Marinakis, after which the club decided internally to begin the search for a new head coach.

Nuno Espírito Santo took charge of Nottingham in 2023, having previously left Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

