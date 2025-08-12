RU RU ES ES FR FR
Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot

A significant difference.
Football news Today, 05:16
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Famous journalist reveals differences in approaches to Wirtz by Kompany and Slot Getty Images

Midfielder Florian Wirtz had long been a target for Bayern Munich, but in the end, chose Liverpool. There was a decisive factor that influenced the midfielder’s decision in favor of the Merseyside club.

Details: This was revealed by Christian Falk, who noted that Vincent Kompany saw Slot as a support for Jamal Musiala, whereas Arne Slot made it clear that Wirtz would be Liverpool’s leading man in midfield.

Quote: "Vincent Kompany tried very hard during talks with Florian Wirtz, but he always talked about Musiala: 'You and Musiala need to do this and that,' 'Musiala here, Musiala there.' Slot spoke only about Wirtz: 'For me, you are the undisputed number one in midfield.' That was the decisive factor," Falk said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Bayern will sell winger Kingsley Coman to Saudi side Al-Nassr for 40 million euros.

