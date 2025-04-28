Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas

Inter Miami star Leo Messi was given a rest by the coach, missing the MLS championship match against FC Dallas, which took place last weekend. The Argentine, along with his family, came to support his team from the stands of Chase Stadium, as shared by his wife Antonela, who posted photos on her Instagram page.

In the photos, Messi poses with Antonela and their son Mateo, who is wearing a pink Inter Miami jersey. Judging by the background in the picture, the Messi family is sitting in the VIP box at Chase Stadium. Another photo shows Leo's other son, Ciro, also in an Inter Miami jersey, sitting in front of a plate with a slice of pizza.

It is worth noting that without Lionel, his team dramatically lost to Dallas in a thrilling match that ended with a score of 3-4. Inter Miami was leading 3-1 during the match but failed to maintain the advantage and conceded a fourth goal at the end of the match.

It should be added that Messi, along with his friend Luis Suarez, was given a rest for this match by head coach Javier Mascherano, as Inter is set to face a return leg of the Champions Cup semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps on May 1. The Florida team faces a tough challenge, having lost the first game 2-0.