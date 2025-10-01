Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son

Kaizer Chiefs legend Fabian McCarthy rates his son Aden

Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy, 21, had a dream start to life as a first-team footballer.

The left-footed central defender first stood out as the best performer from Chiefs' pre-season match series in the Netherlands.

He took the form into the Betway Premiership as Amakhosi began with four wins and one draw without conceding.

Following the CAF Confederation Cup last 64 first leg match against Kabuscorp in Angola, McCarthy lost his place as a starter in the subsequent four games.

“He has to improve on a lot surrounding him and the game, the position he is playing in and obviously the different games he is yet to play,” his father and former Chiefs captain McCarthy told FARPost.

“I want more of him to be involved, organised to be focused and take more responsibility," the former central defender added. “He has a good left foot on him, a good shot, passing range and accuracy.

"I want to see maybe more diagonal balls from him, pushing more into the middle and give clear instructions,” McCarthy added.