Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team
Football news Today, 12:01Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alex Davidson/Getty Images
At the age of 27, West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has switched his sporting nationality.
Details: Wan-Bissaka represented England at youth level, but never received a call-up to the senior national team, not even during his time at Manchester United.
Now, Wan-Bissaka will suit up for the DR Congo national team, having received a call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Mali and Madagascar.
Born in London, Wan-Bissaka has spent his entire career in England, but his roots trace back to DR Congo.
The DR Congo national team currently tops their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.
Reminder: It was previously reported that West Ham has agreed on a transfer with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueChelseaDjurgaarden15:00
-
-
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueManchester UnitedAthletic Club15:00
-
-
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueFiorentinaReal Betis15:00
-
-
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa LeagueBodoe/GlimtTottenham15:00
-
-
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresVelez SarsfieldOlimpia18:00
-
-
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa LibertadoresTalleresLibertad18:00
-
-
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresBarcelona SCRiver Plate20:30
-
-
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa LibertadoresAtletico NacionalInternacional20:30
-
-
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa LibertadoresUniversitario de DeportesIndependiente del Valle22:00
-
-
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaWestern United FCAdelaide United05:35
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:04 Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel Football news Today, 12:38 Juventus interested in signing Højlund and ready to offer Manchester United a swap deal Football news Today, 12:01 Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team Football news Today, 11:52 Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season! Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child Football news Today, 10:46 Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity Football news Today, 10:44 Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet Football news Today, 10:21 "It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG Football news Today, 10:15 UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table?