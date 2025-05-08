RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team

Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team

Football news Today, 12:01
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team Alex Davidson/Getty Images

At the age of 27, West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has switched his sporting nationality.

Details: Wan-Bissaka represented England at youth level, but never received a call-up to the senior national team, not even during his time at Manchester United.

Now, Wan-Bissaka will suit up for the DR Congo national team, having received a call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Mali and Madagascar.

Born in London, Wan-Bissaka has spent his entire career in England, but his roots trace back to DR Congo.

The DR Congo national team currently tops their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: It was previously reported that West Ham has agreed on a transfer with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

Related teams and leagues
West Ham DR Congo English Premier League World Cup Qualification CAF
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Today, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Yesterday, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:04 Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel Football news Today, 12:38 Juventus interested in signing Højlund and ready to offer Manchester United a swap deal Football news Today, 12:01 Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team Football news Today, 11:52 Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season! Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child Football news Today, 10:46 Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity Football news Today, 10:44 Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet Football news Today, 10:21 "It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG Football news Today, 10:15 UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Football Today Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Football Today San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football Today Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Football Today Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Football 09 may 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores