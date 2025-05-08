Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team

At the age of 27, West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has switched his sporting nationality.

Details: Wan-Bissaka represented England at youth level, but never received a call-up to the senior national team, not even during his time at Manchester United.

Now, Wan-Bissaka will suit up for the DR Congo national team, having received a call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Mali and Madagascar.

Born in London, Wan-Bissaka has spent his entire career in England, but his roots trace back to DR Congo.

The DR Congo national team currently tops their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: It was previously reported that West Ham has agreed on a transfer with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.