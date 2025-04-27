West Ham agrees personal terms with Corinthians' Brazilian striker

West Ham United is making strides towards a summer transfer, negotiating with Corinthians' Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto. The forward, just 24 years old, has caught the attention of not only the Hammers but also other Premier League clubs due to his impressive performances in Brazil.

According to the latest reports, West Ham has already agreed on personal terms with Alberto, and the deal could be finalized this summer. This could be a significant boost for the club, which is in dire need of a new forward after a disappointing Premier League season.

Graham Potter, the newly appointed head coach of West Ham, is likely to seek changes in the squad he inherited from previous manager Julen Lopetegui.

In recent seasons, West Ham has faced challenges in the striker position, with acquisitions like Gianluca Scamacca and Nicolas Füllkrug failing to meet expectations. Club fans hope that with Alberto, the situation will change and the Brazilian will bring much-needed attacking reinforcement.

Moreover, West Ham continues to monitor other options for the forward position, including Jonathan David from Lille, who may soon become a free agent.