Exact replica! Vinícius Júnior's wax figure unveiled in Rio de Janeiro

Real Madrid's star Vinícius Júnior has been honored with the unveiling of his own wax figure. The figure made its debut in Rio de Janeiro, as the Brazilian himself announced on his Instagram page.

Vini shared photos alongside his lifelike double, playfully captioning them “Vinícius Júnior Junior.” The waxwork is dressed in the Brazilian national team kit with the number 7, one hand placed over its heart and the other raised in a welcoming gesture.

The unveiling took place at the Sambadrome, one of Rio de Janeiro's most iconic locations. The statue will remain there for several days before being transported to Madame Tussauds Museum in New York.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl around Vinícius, suggesting he may soon leave Madrid. Recently, reports emerged that a club in Saudi Arabia is ready to offer him a jaw-dropping deal: a five-year contract worth a staggering €1 billion per year!