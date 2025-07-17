A figure that gives you goosebumps. Al-Ahli offers Vinicius a mind-blowing salary

The Saudis' moves on the transfer market are nothing short of astonishing.

Details: According to talkSPORT, behind the scenes of the Saudi Pro League, a decision was made to attempt to sign 25-year-old Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Reports indicate that not only Al-Hilal is interested in this move, but also the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports, which operates under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saudis' offer for Vinicius' personal contract is simply staggering: 1 billion euros per year on a five-year deal.

The Saudis hope to capitalize on the pause in contract extension talks between the player and Real Madrid to their advantage.

With this, the leadership of Saudi Arabian football aims to attract even more stars and global attention to their league, which already boasts blockbuster signings like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

Even if Vinicius extends his contract with Real Madrid, the Saudis remain determined to persuade the 25-year-old to join their club no later than the 2027/28 season, believing they could land him at the peak of his career—now or in the near future.

Last season, Vinicius Junior played 58 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists. The Brazilian's transfer value is estimated at 170 million euros, and his current deal with Los Blancos runs until 2027.

