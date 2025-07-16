Kylian Mbappé reacts to the first anniversary of his move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé took a moment to reflect on this very day, July 16, marking exactly one year since he officially became a player for the Spanish giants. The French forward shared his feelings about his first year in Madrid through his Instagram stories.

Mbappé posted a photo from his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabéu, captioned: “A year ago. Grateful for all the love you gave me since Day 1. Hala Madrid 🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Let’s recall, the French striker joined Madrid as a free agent after running down his contract with PSG.

Despite a challenging start, Mbappé soon settled in and quickly emerged as a team leader. His impact was so profound that he was named Real Madrid’s Player of the Season. He also claimed the Golden Boot as Europe’s top scorer last season.

However, the Madrid club managed to win only the UEFA Super Cup, while PSG, right after Mbappé’s departure, captured the Champions League trophy.