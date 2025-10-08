Everything is coming together! Fermín López returns after injury

Barcelona can once again count on their young midfielder.

Fermín has already rejoined full training with the squad.

Details: According to DiarioSport, Barcelona and Spain's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Fermín López is back training with the group after the injury he picked up in the match against Getafe on September 21.

Fermín missed Barcelona’s last four games due to a muscle injury, but according to the source, he was back training at full intensity during yesterday’s morning session with the Blaugrana.

Also read: Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

It’s reported that the player stands every chance of featuring in the upcoming match against Girona, scheduled for October 18 in La Liga’s matchday 9.

This season, Fermín López has made 5 appearances for Barcelona, notching 2 goals in the clash with Valencia.

Reminder: Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado