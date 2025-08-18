RU RU ES ES FR FR
Everyone will be punished! Marseille takes a firm decision regarding Rabiot and Rowe

The guilty have been disciplined.
Football news Today, 13:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marseille head coach Roberto De Dzerby Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The club refused to tolerate the players' antics.

Details: After the recent 0-1 defeat to Rennes, a conflict erupted in the Marseille dressing room between 22-year-old forward Jonathan Rowe and 30-year-old Adrien Rabiot.

Reports indicate the altercation escalated into a physical fight, forcing the coaching staff and other teammates to intervene and only after some effort were they able to separate Rowe and Rabiot.

After thoroughly reviewing the incident, the club decided that both Rabiot and Rowe will be temporarily suspended from Marseille's first team. Although the suspension is not expected to be lengthy, the club's management wants to make it clear that such behavior is unacceptable.

