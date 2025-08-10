Mings and Greenwood clash! Longtime rivals meet again on the pitch
In yesterday's friendly match between Aston Villa and Marseille, tensions boiled over late in the game as Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings clashed with Mason Greenwood.
Details: Aston Villa were trailing 3-1 when, in the dying minutes of the second half, Mason Greenwood committed an unnecessary and rough foul on Onana. The Englishman then got into a heated altercation with Villa's defender Mings.
Mings lost his cool over Greenwood's conduct, grabbing the player by his shirt and ultimately tearing it. Social media had plenty to say about the incident:
Sakura: I'd like you all to know that Mings isn't the hero he makes himself out to be; he's honestly worse than the other guys.
Petes: Mings showed him what his (Greenwood's) girlfriend must have felt.
Dan: So proud of him. To hell with that little abuser!
Surak: He absolutely deserved it, I'm backing Mings from now on.
The match ended 3-1 in favour of Marseille, with Mason Greenwood scoring the opening goal.
Read also: His own people! Cristiano Ronaldo demands Greenwood signing