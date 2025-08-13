Everton may get the chance to sign Grealish at a reduced price

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been handed a lifeline to revive his career with a loan move to Everton. However, there is hope that the former Aston Villa star will impress while wearing the Toffees' shirt, potentially prompting the club to make his stay permanent.

Details: According to former Everton director Keith Wyness, given Grealish’s age, the Liverpool club could negotiate a lower buyout fee. By the time his loan ends, Grealish will be over 30, and it’s unlikely anyone would pay £50 million for him.