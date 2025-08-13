Everton may get the chance to sign Grealish at a reduced price
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been handed a lifeline to revive his career with a loan move to Everton. However, there is hope that the former Aston Villa star will impress while wearing the Toffees' shirt, potentially prompting the club to make his stay permanent.
Details: According to former Everton director Keith Wyness, given Grealish’s age, the Liverpool club could negotiate a lower buyout fee. By the time his loan ends, Grealish will be over 30, and it’s unlikely anyone would pay £50 million for him.
Quote: "The idea of a possible £50 million deal is interesting. I don’t think it will ever come to pass. By then, he’ll be over 30, so I just don’t see it happening.
This allows Manchester City to show they haven’t let a valuable asset go on the cheap. It’s really more of an accounting issue. Any deal that does happen—and I believe one will—will come in below that figure," Wyness told Football Insider.