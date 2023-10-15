RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Euro 2024. Shaqiri's masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs

Euro 2024. Shaqiri's masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs

Football news Today, 13:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Euro 2024. Shaqiri's Masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs PHOTO: Pascal Kesselmark

On October 15, the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification matches took place.

In Group E, Czechia narrowly defeated the Faroe Islands with a score of 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Tomas Soucek in the 76th minute.

In Group I, the match between Switzerland and Belarus witnessed a total of 6 goals. The first goal, a beautiful strike, was scored by Xherdan Shaqiri in the 28th minute. However, Belarus managed to net three goals by the 84th minute and had a solid lead. Nevertheless, the hosts Switzerland managed to secure a draw with Manuel Akanji scoring in the 89th minute and Zeki Amdouni in the 90th.

On the same day, a match between Georgia and Cyprus took place, ending with a 4-0 victory for the Crusaders.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 15

Group E

Czechia - Faroe Islands - 1:0
Goal: Soucek, 76

Group I

Switzerland - Belarus - 3:3
Goals: Shaqiri, 28, Akanji, 89, Amdouni, 90 - Ebong, 61, Polyakov, Antilevsky, 84

Related teams and leagues
Czechia Faroe Islands Switzerland Belarus European Championship
Popular news
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Today, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news 13 oct 2023, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news 13 oct 2023, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news 13 oct 2023, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news 13 oct 2023, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:00 Cole Palmer talked about the difficulties he faced after his move to Chelsea Football news Today, 14:38 Tebas talked about how the departures of Messi and Ronaldo have affected La Liga Football news Today, 14:14 Barcelona is interested in Mitoma Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Shaqiri's masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs Football news Today, 13:53 Romelu Lukaku: The time will come when I will tell everything Football news Today, 13:25 Luka Modrić has expressed his views on his playing time this season Football news Today, 12:58 Juventus is ready to make an offer to Shakhtar for Sudakov Football news Today, 12:30 Milan is interested in purchasing a defender from Real Betis Football news Today, 12:00 Andrea Pirlo allowed his football players to smoke, even in the locker room Football news Today, 11:35 Top 10 Premier League Salaries: De Bruyne earns the most
Sport Predictions
Football 16 oct 2023 Azerbaijan vs Austria prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 16 oct 2023 Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023