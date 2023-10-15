Euro 2024. Shaqiri's masterpiece, a thrilling finish in Switzerland – Belarus match, Czech triumphs

On October 15, the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification matches took place.

In Group E, Czechia narrowly defeated the Faroe Islands with a score of 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Tomas Soucek in the 76th minute.

In Group I, the match between Switzerland and Belarus witnessed a total of 6 goals. The first goal, a beautiful strike, was scored by Xherdan Shaqiri in the 28th minute. However, Belarus managed to net three goals by the 84th minute and had a solid lead. Nevertheless, the hosts Switzerland managed to secure a draw with Manuel Akanji scoring in the 89th minute and Zeki Amdouni in the 90th.

On the same day, a match between Georgia and Cyprus took place, ending with a 4-0 victory for the Crusaders.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 15

Group E

Czechia - Faroe Islands - 1:0

Goal: Soucek, 76

Group I

Switzerland - Belarus - 3:3

Goals: Shaqiri, 28, Akanji, 89, Amdouni, 90 - Ebong, 61, Polyakov, Antilevsky, 84