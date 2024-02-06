Eto'o wanted to resign from the Cameroon Football Federation

Following the disappointment in the African Cup of Nations, the legendary Samuel Eto'o has decided to resign from his position as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

However, as reported by the organization's official Twitter account, the executive committee did not accept the resignation of the former striker.

In the statement, it is mentioned that Eto'o should continue his work on the reconstruction of Cameroonian football, according to the plan he presented during the electoral campaign.

Eto'o has been serving as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation since December 2021.

The Cameroonian national team was eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations in the Round of 16. Rigobert Song's team lost 0-2 to the Nigerian national team.