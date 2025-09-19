Eric Cantona calls on FIFA and UEFA to ban Israel from all competitions

The Manchester United legend takes a firm stance.

Another global football star has spoken out in favor of Israel's suspension.

Details: A video is circulating on social media platform X, showing Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, alongside former Palestinian player Mahmoud Sarsak, taking the stage at a Together 4 Palestine concert in London. There, Cantona voiced his support for Palestine and called for Israel's national team to be banned from all sporting competitions:

"FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia four days after the invasion of Ukraine. It's been 716 days since the genocide began, and Israel is still playing. It's time to suspend Israel," Cantona declared from the stage.

« La FIFA et l'UEFA ont banni la Russie quatre jours après l'Ukraine. Cela fait 716 jours que le génocide a commencé, et Israël joue toujours



Le temps est venu de suspendre Israël »



Mots forts d’ÉRIC CANTONA en soutien du peuple palestinien. pic.twitter.com/7OcXptQFmy — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) September 18, 2025

Previously, the Spanish and Italian football federations had also advocated for Israel's suspension.

