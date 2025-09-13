Eredivisie match Go Ahead Eagles vs Volendam postponed to a later time. The reason revealed.
Due to weather conditions, the match will start later.
Football news Today, 13:08Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/GAEagles/status/1966899455849812098
Details: The matchday 5 clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Volendam will kick off 25 minutes later than scheduled due to adverse weather conditions.
Reminder: The Polish Ekstraklasa match between Wisła and Cracovia has been canceled.