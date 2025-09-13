RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Eredivisie match Go Ahead Eagles vs Volendam postponed to a later time. The reason revealed.

Eredivisie match Go Ahead Eagles vs Volendam postponed to a later time. The reason revealed.

Due to weather conditions, the match will start later.
Football news Today, 13:08
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Eredivisie match Go Ahead Eagles vs Volendam postponed https://x.com/GAEagles/status/1966899455849812098

Details: The matchday 5 clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Volendam will kick off 25 minutes later than scheduled due to adverse weather conditions.

Reminder: The Polish Ekstraklasa match between Wisła and Cracovia has been canceled.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores