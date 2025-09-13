Eredivisie match Go Ahead Eagles vs Volendam postponed to a later time. The reason revealed.

Due to weather conditions, the match will start later.

Details: The matchday 5 clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Volendam will kick off 25 minutes later than scheduled due to adverse weather conditions.

🥖 Go Ahead Eagles - FC Volendam loopt uit vanwege de weersomstandigheden, dus wordt er nog wat extra eten ingeslagen.#gaevol — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) September 13, 2025

De warming-up is hervat!



Onder voorbehoud van de omstandigheden is de voorlopige aanvangstijd 19:10 uur. #GAEVOL — Go Ahead Eagles 🦅 (@GAEagles) September 13, 2025

Reminder: The Polish Ekstraklasa match between Wisła and Cracovia has been canceled.