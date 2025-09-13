Polish Ekstraklasa match between Wisła and Cracovia canceled. The reason is known

Weather makes its adjustments

The Polish Ekstraklasa clash of round eight between Wisła Płock and Cracovia, scheduled for today, September 13, has been called off.

The referee decided not to bring the teams onto the pitch due to the poor condition of the turf following heavy rain. A new date for the fixture will be set and announced once both clubs reach an agreement.

❌🌧️ Niestety, mimo wszelkich starań dzisiejszy mecz z Cracovią zostaje przełożony ze względu na panujące warunki atmosferyczne. O terminie rozegrania spotkania #WPŁCRA będziemy informować w osobnych komunikatach. pic.twitter.com/FFHopqLhMi — Wisła Płock (@WislaPlockSA) September 13, 2025

Ze względu na warunki atmosferyczne mecz Wisła Płock Cracovia został odwołany.@WislaPlockSA pic.twitter.com/jKxvIeGh7C — Michał Kublik (@KublikMicha) September 13, 2025

Notably, after seven matches played, these two teams are topping the league table. Wisła leads with 16 points, closely followed by Cracovia, who are just two points behind.