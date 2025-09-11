Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 14, 2025, an MLS regular season clash will see Charlotte take on Inter Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:30 Central European Time. Let's break down the teams' scoring potential in this matchup.

Charlotte

Charlotte enters this contest in sensational form, riding a five-game winning streak. Impressively, they've kept clean sheets in four of those victories, conceding just once in their latest away fixture against the New England Revolution—a match they won 2-1. Currently, Charlotte sits third in the Eastern Conference with 50 points, trailing the leaders by seven. With a playoff berth virtually secured, the club is now focused on consolidating its position.

At home, Charlotte has been rock-solid: in their two most recent home matches, they posted back-to-back 1-0 victories, first over Real Salt Lake and then New York Red Bulls. Historically, Charlotte and Inter Miami have met four times at Charlotte's ground—twice Charlotte edged out 1-0 wins, and twice they fell 1-2.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami comes into this one after a disappointing 0-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. Now, the team's full focus shifts to MLS, where they still have games in hand compared to teams above them in the standings. The gap to the leaders stands at 11 points, while they're just four points behind Charlotte, their upcoming opponent. A win would put Inter Miami within striking distance.

On the road, Inter Miami has struggled: just one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five away games. However, in head-to-head encounters with Charlotte, Inter Miami has the upper hand: in the last seven meetings, they've claimed four victories, drawn twice, and lost only once.

Probable lineups

Charlotte: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Vargas, Petrovic, Westwood, Zaha, Bronico, Toklomati.

Inter Miami: Rios, Cremaschi, Lujan, Falcon, Weigandt, Bright, Busquets, Segovia, De Paul, Allende, Messi.

Key facts and head-to-head

Charlotte is on a five-match winning streak.

Charlotte has won 5 of their last 6 home matches.

Inter Miami is unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 matches.

Both teams have scored in 8 of Inter Miami’s last 9 games.

Inter Miami is unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head clashes.

The last four head-to-head games have all finished under 3.5 total goals.

Charlotte vs Inter Miami match prediction

Charlotte comes into this game in excellent form, with five straight wins and a disciplined defense that has allowed just one goal. Inter Miami are also in solid shape and will be looking to boost their league standing. Head-to-head meetings between these teams have traditionally been low-scoring affairs—three of the last four have ended with minimal goals. Expect a tightly contested battle with few goals on the board. My pick for this match: under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.63.