RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Charlotte vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025

Charlotte vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction Photo: https://x.com/CharlotteFC/Author unknownn
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC Charlotte FC Schedule Charlotte FC News Charlotte FC Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
13 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
USA, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 14, 2025, an MLS regular season clash will see Charlotte take on Inter Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:30 Central European Time. Let's break down the teams' scoring potential in this matchup.

Charlotte

Charlotte enters this contest in sensational form, riding a five-game winning streak. Impressively, they've kept clean sheets in four of those victories, conceding just once in their latest away fixture against the New England Revolution—a match they won 2-1. Currently, Charlotte sits third in the Eastern Conference with 50 points, trailing the leaders by seven. With a playoff berth virtually secured, the club is now focused on consolidating its position.

At home, Charlotte has been rock-solid: in their two most recent home matches, they posted back-to-back 1-0 victories, first over Real Salt Lake and then New York Red Bulls. Historically, Charlotte and Inter Miami have met four times at Charlotte's ground—twice Charlotte edged out 1-0 wins, and twice they fell 1-2.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami comes into this one after a disappointing 0-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. Now, the team's full focus shifts to MLS, where they still have games in hand compared to teams above them in the standings. The gap to the leaders stands at 11 points, while they're just four points behind Charlotte, their upcoming opponent. A win would put Inter Miami within striking distance.

On the road, Inter Miami has struggled: just one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five away games. However, in head-to-head encounters with Charlotte, Inter Miami has the upper hand: in the last seven meetings, they've claimed four victories, drawn twice, and lost only once.

Probable lineups

  • Charlotte: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Vargas, Petrovic, Westwood, Zaha, Bronico, Toklomati.
  • Inter Miami: Rios, Cremaschi, Lujan, Falcon, Weigandt, Bright, Busquets, Segovia, De Paul, Allende, Messi.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Charlotte is on a five-match winning streak.
  • Charlotte has won 5 of their last 6 home matches.
  • Inter Miami is unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 8 of Inter Miami’s last 9 games.
  • Inter Miami is unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head clashes.
  • The last four head-to-head games have all finished under 3.5 total goals.

Charlotte vs Inter Miami match prediction

Charlotte comes into this game in excellent form, with five straight wins and a disciplined defense that has allowed just one goal. Inter Miami are also in solid shape and will be looking to boost their league standing. Head-to-head meetings between these teams have traditionally been low-scoring affairs—three of the last four have ended with minimal goals. Expect a tightly contested battle with few goals on the board. My pick for this match: under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Dallas Wings Odds: 1.79 Phoenix Mercury Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Aces Recommended Melbet
Petrojet vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 2.23 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.58 Ismaily SC Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 Pharco vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 12 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 12 sep 2025, 14:45 Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.77 Lorient Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.95 Elche Recommended Mostbet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.69 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores