Enzo Fernandez admits he wants to return to River Plate

In the winter of 2023, Enzo Fernandez transferred to Chelsea from Benfica, but he began his career at River Plate and would like to find himself back at his home club.

Details: In an interview with TyC, the Argentine midfielder admitted that he would like to return to his home club and Argentine football.

Quote: "I want to play for River again. My idea has always been to return to Argentine football," said Enzo Fernandez.

This season, the Argentine has played 38 matches in all competitions. He has scored six goals and provided ten assists.

It was also reported that Palmeiras winger Estevão is showing excellent football at the Brazilian club and is already ready to move to Chelsea. His agent stated that his client will join the London club in the summer of 2025.

Reminder: Bournemouth's central defender Dean Huysen is demonstrating confident play in the current season and has already attracted the attention of many top clubs. However, it seems that a clear favorite has emerged in this race.