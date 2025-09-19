English midfielder placed 13 bets against his own team

He really went all out.

Football history is peppered with stories of players who are active participants in betting shops. But it's not every day you hear of a player betting against his own team.

Details: There are as many as 13 such cases involving Walsall's English midfielder Jamie Jellis, who has been sanctioned by the Football Association for violating betting regulations. The 24-year-old midfielder also placed bets on his own team on three occasions. In total, from April 2019 to July 2023, Jellis made a staggering 2,248 bets.

The player has been handed a five-month suspension, suspended for one year, and must also pay a fine of… £1,250. In its statement, the association noted that the player expressed remorse for his actions, stopped betting from July 2023, and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Reminder: One of the most high-profile recent cases was the suspension of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who received a ten-month ban for betting violations.