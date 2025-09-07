England rewrites history: record-breaking victory over South Africa in cricket
The England national team carved its name into the annals of one-day cricket by crushing South Africa with a staggering 342-run margin in Southampton. This marks England’s biggest ODI victory ever and surpasses India’s previous record from 2023—a 317-run win over Sri Lanka.
The undisputed star of the match was 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who notched his maiden professional century off just 82 balls. England posted a formidable total of 414-5 after 50 overs. With this feat, Bethell became only the second-youngest centurion in England’s ODI history, trailing just behind the legendary David Gower.
Although South Africa clinched the series 2-1, it was this emphatic English triumph that stole the headlines and demonstrated the team’s ability to dominate at the highest level. Many experts now hail this result as a new benchmark in world cricket.