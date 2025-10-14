ES ES FR FR
England national team defeats Latvia to qualify for the World Cup!

Another World Cup for the English
Football news Today, 16:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The England national team has secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, confidently defeating Latvia 5-0. Thomas Tuchel's squad completed the qualification campaign without much trouble.

Details: The English side opened the scoring in the first half with a precise strike from Anthony Gordon. Shortly before halftime, Harry Kane doubled the lead, then later converted a penalty to complete his brace. In the second half, the Three Lions found the net twice more—first, an own goal from the opposition, and finally, Eberechi Eze sealed the final score.

With this result, England have collected enough points to become unreachable for their group rivals.

Reminder: Marcus Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup.

