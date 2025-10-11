ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "A broken arm is nothing. I'll play and help the team" – England defender Dan Burn ready to play despite fracture

"A broken arm is nothing. I'll play and help the team" – England defender Dan Burn ready to play despite fracture

Fracture is not a problem
Football news Today, 06:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"A broken arm is nothing. I'll play and help the team" – England defender Dan Burn ready to play despite fractured arm https://x.com/England/status/1903409115868660010

Newcastle and England defender Dan Burn has declared that a broken arm won’t stop him from playing in the upcoming national team match against Latvia. The player was spotted at training with his arm heavily bandaged, but assured everyone he’s ready to take the field.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Burn sustained the injury during a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, when, as he put it, “I tried to grab someone and felt a crack.” Despite the fracture, the defender underwent medical checks and was cleared by doctors to continue playing.

“I really did break my arm, but didn’t even realize how it happened. They told me I could play, so I’m ready – both for the Latvia game and for Newcastle,” Burn said.

The defender stressed he has no intention of sitting out matches over something so minor:

“I’ve had worse injuries before. A broken arm is nothing. I’m ready to play and help the team.”

Burn missed the friendly against Wales, but he expects to feature in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Reminder: Jordan Pickford became the first goalkeeper in England’s history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets.

Related teams and leagues
Latvia Latvia Schedule Latvia News
England England Schedule England News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
Related Team News
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England speaks to the media during a press conference at Wembley Stadium Football news Yesterday, 03:16 "We never got any energy from the fans" - Thomas Tuchel voices disappointment with supporters after win over Wales
Jordan Pickford of England applauds the crowd after the International Friendly between England and Wales Football news Yesterday, 02:28 Reliability! Jordan Pickford becomes the first goalkeeper in England history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets
Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:03 Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England
Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes Football news 09 oct 2025, 15:29 Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes
"We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham Football news 09 oct 2025, 10:28 "We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham
Harry Kane of England adjusts his captain's armband during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news 08 oct 2025, 08:59 Bad news! Harry Kane at risk of missing England matches
Related Tournament News
Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team Football news Today, 02:51 Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team
Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution Football news Yesterday, 16:41 Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How to Watch France vs Azerbaijan Articles Yesterday, 09:02 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How to Watch France vs Azerbaijan
Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 07:14 Loss! Dani Olmo will not help Spain in the upcoming match
Marko Arnautovic of Austria reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Legacy! Marko Arnautović becomes Austria’s all-time top scorer
Platini and Zidane created an entire era, now it's my turn – Kylian Mbappé ready to make history Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:00 Platini and Zidane created an entire era, now it's my turn – Kylian Mbappé ready to make history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores