"A broken arm is nothing. I'll play and help the team" – England defender Dan Burn ready to play despite fracture

Fracture is not a problem

Newcastle and England defender Dan Burn has declared that a broken arm won’t stop him from playing in the upcoming national team match against Latvia. The player was spotted at training with his arm heavily bandaged, but assured everyone he’s ready to take the field.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old Burn sustained the injury during a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, when, as he put it, “I tried to grab someone and felt a crack.” Despite the fracture, the defender underwent medical checks and was cleared by doctors to continue playing.

“I really did break my arm, but didn’t even realize how it happened. They told me I could play, so I’m ready – both for the Latvia game and for Newcastle,” Burn said.

The defender stressed he has no intention of sitting out matches over something so minor:

“I’ve had worse injuries before. A broken arm is nothing. I’m ready to play and help the team.”

Burn missed the friendly against Wales, but he expects to feature in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

