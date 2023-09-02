England clubs spend record amount on transfers

The summer transfer window in 2023 in the English Premier League was a record for club spending.

According to Deloitte experts, representatives of one of the strongest leagues in the world spent a total of 2.36 billion pounds on new players.

This amount exceeds the previous spending record, which was set at around 1.92 billion last season.

English clubs have spent £440m more this year.

Specialists drew attention to the fact that Premier League teams spent £255m on the last day of the transfer window alone, double the amount spent on the last day of last year's summer window.

Thus, the 2023/2024 season has become the second-highest transfer spending in history after last season, where £2.73bn was spent. Apparently, the record will be broken, as the clubs still have the January window ahead.

Overall, the English Premier League accounted for 48% of total transfer spending among the top five European leagues.