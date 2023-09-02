RU RU NG NG
Main News England clubs spend record amount on transfers

England clubs spend record amount on transfers

Football news Today, 05:57
England clubs spend record amount on transfers England clubs spend record amount on transfers

The summer transfer window in 2023 in the English Premier League was a record for club spending.

According to Deloitte experts, representatives of one of the strongest leagues in the world spent a total of 2.36 billion pounds on new players.

This amount exceeds the previous spending record, which was set at around 1.92 billion last season.

English clubs have spent £440m more this year.

Specialists drew attention to the fact that Premier League teams spent £255m on the last day of the transfer window alone, double the amount spent on the last day of last year's summer window.

Thus, the 2023/2024 season has become the second-highest transfer spending in history after last season, where £2.73bn was spent. Apparently, the record will be broken, as the clubs still have the January window ahead.

Overall, the English Premier League accounted for 48% of total transfer spending among the top five European leagues.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football Yesterday, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:38 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 07:11 English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 05:57 England clubs spend record amount on transfers Football news Today, 05:04 PSG star forward is called to the Russian club Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review Football news Today, 02:45 Another fiasco for Mourinho. Roma 1-2 Milan: watch free highlights Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was Football news Today, 01:53 Zinchenko named the strongest players in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Bayer vs Darmstadt 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stoke City vs Preston 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rotherham vs Norwich City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Plymouth vs Blackburn 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Leicester City vs Hull City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Coventry City vs Watford 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brentford vs Bournemouth 2 September 2023