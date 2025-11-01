Endrick to leave Real? Talks with Lyon near completion

Young Brazilian eager for playing time

Real Madrid’s 19-year-old prodigy Endrick has decided to leave Madrid. The player is set on a move to Lyon.



Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Brazil national team striker Endrick is looking to depart the club. The young forward is considering a loan move to French side Lyon in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Negotiations with the player’s entourage are in the final stages, and a decision regarding the loan is expected as early as next week.

Recall, Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras last summer, with the transfer fee reported at €47.5 million. Since then, he has made 37 appearances (850 minutes) for Los Blancos, scoring seven goals and providing one assist. Under Xabi Alonso’s management, Endrick has yet to feature, which explains his strong desire for a loan move.



