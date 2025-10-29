Endrick could switch clubs: Lyon open talks over loan move for the young Brazilian

Alonso not counting on the striker for now

French side Lyon have entered negotiations with Real Madrid regarding a potential loan deal for Brazilian striker Endrick in January.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Lyon have already made an official approach and presented their development project to the player. Endrick, for his part, is open to talks and is considering all options for his immediate future.

This season, there haven’t been any standout matches in Brazil for the Madrid club.

