Serious blow. Malick Fofana will not play again this year

Lyon loses its star for a long period.

Fofana's horrific injury could have a major impact on his career.

Details: According to RMC Sport, 20-year-old left winger for Lyon and the Belgian national team Malick Fofana has been ruled out for at least three months due to an injury sustained in the match against Strasbourg on October 26.

It is reported that the player managed to avoid a fracture—which would have kept him sidelined for at least a year—and instead suffered a severe sprain, which will also be difficult to recover from.

"The examination carried out overnight in hospital and confirmed today revealed a serious sprain of the right ankle ligaments, as well as injuries that will most likely require surgery, meaning he will be sidelined for several months. Olympique Lyon will take all necessary measures to ensure Malick Fofana receives the best possible medical care and support his rehabilitation, to guarantee his swift return to the squad," the club said in a statement.

Fofana was substituted in the 68th minute, and Lyon won the match 2-1 thanks to an own goal by Doucouré and a goal from Afonso Moreira.

This season, Malick Fofana has already played 12 matches for Lyon, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

