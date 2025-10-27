Prediction on game Win Ourense Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening round of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey, Ourense CF and Real Oviedo will face off on October 28, 2025.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Ourense have lost only 1 of their last 5 matches.

Real Oviedo have been defeated in 4 of their last 5 games.

Ourense compete in the Primera RFEF division.

Real Oviedo play in La Liga.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Match preview:

The hosts, a Galician side, are struggling in their own division: still winless, lacking goals, and facing slim chances of an easy cup run. The visitors from Asturias are a class above, but they too enter the tournament with question marks, having suffered a string of defeats and delivered unconvincing performances in recent rounds. For Real Oviedo, this is a chance to avoid an early exit and reaffirm their status as favorites, while Ourense will play with huge determination and the energy of their home crowd, hoping to spring a surprise. Given all that, the logical choice is to back the visitors—but the cup format gives the hosts a fighting chance. This could be a closer contest than many expect.

Probable lineups:

Ourense: Raton, Jelbat, Prado, Carmona, Sanz, Moreno, Guerrero, Ramos, Munoz, Ouhdadi, Bouzaig.

Raton, Jelbat, Prado, Carmona, Sanz, Moreno, Guerrero, Ramos, Munoz, Ouhdadi, Bouzaig. Real Oviedo: Escandell, Lopez, Carmo, Costas, Vidal, Ejaria, Dendoncker, Colombatto, Chaira, Rondon, Vinas.

Match prediction:

In this upcoming Copa del Rey round of 64 clash between Ourense CF and Real Oviedo on October 28, 2025, the Asturian club is the clear favorite. The gulf in class and competition level is obvious: Oviedo play in La Liga, boasting greater squad depth, a faster pace, and experience at this stage, while Ourense are battling for survival in the lower tiers and struggling to convert chances.

Expect Real Oviedo to take control from the first whistle, utilizing the flanks and applying pressure through the center. With smart squad rotation, the visitors should secure a comfortable lead by halftime.

Prediction: Real Oviedo win.