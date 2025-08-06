RU RU ES ES FR FR
Elliott lined up as Simons replacement: Liverpool grant RB Leipzig permission to open talks

Elliott lined up as Simons replacement: Liverpool grant RB Leipzig permission to open talks

But a transfer is still far from done.
Football news Today, 03:17
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recent reports have indicated that Xavi Simons has been putting pressure on RB Leipzig's management regarding his move to Chelsea, forcing the Red Bulls to step up their search for a replacement for the Dutchman. And discussions about potential candidates are already underway.

Details: According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig have held initial talks with Liverpool over the transfer of midfielder Harvey Elliott. Nothing concrete has emerged yet, as the German side are still assessing all possible options to fill Simons' shoes.

But the English champions have already granted the German club permission to negotiate directly with the player, allowing Leipzig to present their project to the young midfielder.

Recall: Previous reports stated that the Dutchman is already exhausted by the protracted negotiations. He informed RB Leipzig's management of his desire to leave and continues to put pressure on the Red Bulls. Simons wants the move to happen as soon as possible.

