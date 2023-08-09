RU RU
Eintracht Frankfurt buy talented defender from Borussia Dortmund

Photo: Eintracht website / Author unknown

The press office of Eintracht Frankfurt announced on the official website about the transfer of defender Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund and the German youth national team.

The club from Eintracht paid one million euros for the player. This amount could increase with additional bonuses. Collins signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 19-year-old Collins is a product of Borussia Dortmund's youth system. He hasn't played any matches for the senior team of the Dortmund club. Collins played 42 matches for Borussia's U19 youth team, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Collins has been playing for the German U19 youth national team since 2021. He has played six matches for the German team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

It's worth noting that Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the German Bundesliga standings last season. Therefore, the Dortmund club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

