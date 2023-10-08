Eight years ago on this day, Jürgen Klopp assumed the role of the head coach of Liverpool

RU RU NG NG
Ileana Sanchez
On October 8, 2015, the German specialist Jürgen Klopp was introduced as the principal coach of Liverpool. At that time, Klopp had been without a managerial position, having left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent in the summer of 2015.

Upon Klopp's arrival, Liverpool occupied the tenth position in the English Premier League and trailed the leader, Manchester City, by six points after eight rounds.

In Klopp's inaugural season at the helm, Liverpool finished eighth and missed out on European competitions. However, the team managed to reach the finals of the English League Cup and the Europa League. Within a year, the Merseysiders secured fourth place in the Premier League, returning to the UEFA Champions League, where they reached the final.

During Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, the club clinched the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League, English League Cup, FA Cup, and FA Community Shield. He became the sole Liverpool manager to win six different trophies with the club.

Under Klopp's guidance, Liverpool scored 900 goals in the fewest number of matches (440), surpassing Bill Shankly's record by 55 matches.

Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to achieve 50 victories in European competitions with the club.

Klopp holds the club record for the longest unbeaten streak in Merseyside, with Liverpool going unbeaten for 44 matches from January 2019 to February 2020.

It's worth noting that today Liverpool will play an English Premier League match against Brighton.

