Brighton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Brighton and Liverpool. Both clubs lost in the last round, ending their winning streaks.

"Brighton"

The Seagulls' play this season is very bright, but sometimes they surprise with the results. Brighton suffered a crushing defeat from Aston Villa in the last round and immediately dropped from third place to sixth.

Interestingly, before this, the Seagulls were able to win three matches in a row, including victories over Newcastle and Manchester United. It seemed to many that the team was ready to fight for a place in the Champions League zone, but now it seems that it will not be easy for them to beat strong opponents.

"Liverpool"

The Reds are on the rise now. The team won five matches in a row before losing to Tottenham in the previous round. Due to the defeat of Manchester City in the same round, the gap between the clubs remained two points, and the Merseysiders dropped to fourth place.

Apparently, the fight for the title with the “citizens” will be extremely tense, but they should take a place in the top four, unlike last season.

Forecast for the match "Brighton" - "Liverpool"

Interestingly, Brighton have scored 2.5 goals in their last eight matches. At the same time, in the last 6 matches of Liverpool, the total was 2.5 goals.

Both teams had their winning streaks snapped. However, if you look deeper, the situation for the Reds is very attractive, since they lost to a direct competitor. At the same time, the Seagulls not only interrupted their winning streak, but also suffered a crushing defeat, which may serve as additional motivation for them. In this match I will bet on a total of less than 3.5 goals at odds.