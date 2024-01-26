Egypt vs DR Congo: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

In the ongoing Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, Egypt is set to face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, January 28. We have prepared information for you on where to watch this match.

Egypt vs DR Congo: what you need to know about the match

Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo had a remarkably similar path in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations. Both teams drew all their matches. Egypt accumulated three points, securing the third position in the group with Cape Verde, Ghana, and Mozambique. The DR Congo also gathered three points but managed to claim the second spot in a group with Tanzania, Morocco, and Zambia.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between the national teams of Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo will take place in the context of the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations. The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, in the city of San Pedro, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.