Ederson breaks Champions League record

Ederson, the Manchester City goalkeeper, made Champions League history.

The goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team achieved 50 victories in the tournament faster than his opponents.

The day before, the English champion hosted Young Boys from Switzerland at home and won with a score of 3:0. Ederson appeared on the field from the first minutes.

The victory allowed the citizens to actually win Group G. They are now in the lead with 12 points after four matches and will definitely play in the playoffs next year.

Interestingly, Ederson needed to play only 75 matches to achieve 50 victories in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

Before joining Manchester City, Ederson won four league games with Benfica.

Let us remind you that Ederson won the Champions League last season with Manchester City. The Citizens beat Inter Milan in the final.