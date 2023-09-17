RU RU NG NG
Dybala helped Roma defeat Empoli

Football news Today, 16:44
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
At the Stadio Olimpico, the match of the fourth round of Serie A between Roma and Empoli took place.

Jose Mourinho's men have had a poor start to the new season in Serie A. After three rounds, his men had only one draw against Salernitana. However, this match started off great for Roma. In eight minutes, the "wolves" scored two goals with the efforts of Paolo Dybala and Renato Sanches.

Before the break, the home team scored another goal. An own goal by Empoli's Alberto Grassi helped. The teams went into the break with a score of 3:0.

Mourinho's team also started the second half quite successfully. In the 55th minute, Dybala scored a double. Roma calmly controlled the game and organized a goal extravaganza in the last ten minutes. In six minutes, the "wolves" scored three more goals against Empoli and made it a 7-0 rout.

Roma climbs to 12th place with four points.

Series A. Fourth round

"Roma" — "Empoli" — 7:0
Goals: 1:0 — 2 Dybala, 2:0 — 8 Sanchez, 3:0 — 35 Grassi (own goal), 4:0 — 55 Dybala, 5:0 — 80 Cristante, 6:0 — 82 Lukaku, 7:0 — 86 Mancini

