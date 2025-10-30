ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025

Football news Today, 07:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

In the 11th round of the Betway Championship, Durban City will host Kaizer Chiefs. Dailysports provides information on where and when to watch the match.

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: what you need to know about the match

Durban City has risen to South Africa’s top division. The team’s results have been solid so far. In ten rounds, they have won four matches and drawn three. Currently, Durban City has 15 points after ten games, placing them fifth in the standings. They are three points behind the top three and seven points ahead of the bottom teams.

Kaizer Chiefs had a less impressive performance last season, finishing ninth, and were clearly looking to improve. This season, things are going better: after nine rounds, they have 16 points and sit fourth in the table. With one game in hand, they have the chance to climb even higher.

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: when and where will the match take place?

The Matchday 11 Betway Championship fixture between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs will take place on Friday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: where to watch the match online?

The 11th-round clash between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

Related teams and leagues
Durban City Durban City Schedule Durban City News Durban City Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Football news Today, 06:02 Durban City's Gavin Hunt wary of Kaizer Chiefs' pedigree ahead of their clash
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news 25 oct 2025, 15:46 Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze denies the club is playing games with Luke Baartman’s career
Kaizer Chiefs to demote new signing? Football news 24 oct 2025, 09:54 Kaizer Chiefs to demote new signing?
Bafana Bafana star Ndamane: Why I left Kaizer Chiefs Football news 24 oct 2025, 04:55 Bafana Bafana star Ndamane: Why I left Kaizer Chiefs
Broos - ‘I’m happy Sundowns and Chiefs are out of Carling’ Football news 24 oct 2025, 00:52 Broos - ‘I’m happy Sundowns and Chiefs are out of Carling’
Former Chiefs striker: 'Fans want to see Baartman on the pitch' Football news 23 oct 2025, 16:35 Former Chiefs striker: 'Fans want to see Baartman on the pitch'
Related Tournament News
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news Today, 09:43 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news Today, 07:51 Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 07:08 Tshepang Moremi's screaming goal against Magesi was red card inspired
Mamelodi Sundowns to face Orlando Pirates without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena Football news Today, 04:59 Mamelodi Sundowns to face Orlando Pirates without key midfielder Teboho Mokoena
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Yesterday, 11:23 Masindi Nemtajela attributes dedication as the reason behind his spirited displays for Orlando Pirates
Picture Orlando Pirates Football news 28 oct 2025, 14:36 Masindi Nemtajela called up to the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Zambia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores