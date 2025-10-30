Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025

In the 11th round of the Betway Championship, Durban City will host Kaizer Chiefs. Dailysports provides information on where and when to watch the match.

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: what you need to know about the match

Durban City has risen to South Africa’s top division. The team’s results have been solid so far. In ten rounds, they have won four matches and drawn three. Currently, Durban City has 15 points after ten games, placing them fifth in the standings. They are three points behind the top three and seven points ahead of the bottom teams.

Kaizer Chiefs had a less impressive performance last season, finishing ninth, and were clearly looking to improve. This season, things are going better: after nine rounds, they have 16 points and sit fourth in the table. With one game in hand, they have the chance to climb even higher.

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: when and where will the match take place?

The Matchday 11 Betway Championship fixture between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs will take place on Friday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: where to watch the match online?

The 11th-round clash between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.