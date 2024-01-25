Dramatic final. Bahrain finish in first place in Group E of the Asian Cup

Today, the final two matches of the group stage took place in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup.

South Korea – Malaysia 3:3

Before the match, South Korea, with 4 points, held the second position, and a victory over Malaysia could have propelled them to the top, meaning they would face Japan in the Round of 16.

In the 21st minute, Son Heung-Min put Jurgen Klinsmann's team ahead, but in the early second half, the group underdogs managed to score twice surprisingly. Faisam Halim and Arif Aiman were the scorers. However, the Koreans came close to victory when, in the 83rd minute, a free-kick by Hwang found the net off Hazmi, and in the 90+4th minute, Son Hyn-Min converted a penalty. It seemed like a super match was imminent in the Round of 16, but Malaysian midfielder Romelo Morales leveled the score in the 90+11th minute.

Jordan – Bahrain 0:1

Jordan entered the final round as the group leader but ultimately finished third. Bahrain secured the victory with a goal from Mlada Boleslav's Czech club forward Yusuf in the 34th minute.

As a result, Bahrain claimed the top spot and will face Japan. South Korea will play against the winner of Group F, where Saudi Arabia currently leads.