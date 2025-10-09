Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo reacts to Relebohile Mofokeng injury

Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng has suffered an injury after the club's 1-0 win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 last Saturday.

The setback means the 20-year-old star has had to withdraw from Bafana Bafana's squad to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda this week.

In his place, coach Hugo Broos has called up Kaizer Chiefs' hard-running attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala, 21, who has scored one goal in 10 games.



"I think it’s a big blow for Bafana Bafana, we really needed him (Mofokeng) for these two games," Khumalo said on SABC Sport.

Also read: Evidence Makgopa replaces Iqraam Rayners

"Because he is one of the pillars in the national team. Also, he sacrifices a social factor in the squad, because they have been camping together – there is that continuation off the field.

"But also, when he’s sitting on the bench, the one who’s playing in his position feels that if I don’t perform, Rele is there to play.

“Above that, the coach has alluded to the fact that Mdu is the right choice, and we will go with that,” the former Bafana Bafana captain added.