Djokovic moves his family to Greece amid reports of persecution by Serbian authorities

His civic stance didn't sit well with the authorities

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, despite his status as a true national icon in Serbia, has faced persecution by the authorities for supporting student protests. Following these events, he decided to relocate his family to Greece and enroll his children in a local school, according to Tennis24.

As reported, the Serbian star has already enrolled his son and daughter at St. Lawrence College, a British independent school in Athens. It is also expected that Djokovic will apply for a Greek "golden visa," which grants residency in exchange for investment. Notably, he has already met twice with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

It's worth mentioning that Novak faced heavy criticism from pro-government media after expressing solidarity with the students who took to the streets in protest.

The protests began in December last year after the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad, which resulted in 16 fatalities. Students accused the authorities of alleged corruption and demanded political change.