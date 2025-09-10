Changed his look. Carlos Alcaraz debuts a new hairstyle after US Open victory

Radical transformation

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has recently clinched his second career US Open title. To celebrate his triumph, the athlete decided to revamp his image, as revealed by the Instagram account victorbarbers5.

In a short video, Alcaraz appears with a fresh, cropped haircut dyed a striking platinum shade. The new look was crafted by barber Victor, whom Carlos visited after returning home to the Spanish city of Murcia.

It's worth noting that Alcaraz already went for a close-cropped style before the start of the US Open. As it turned out, the haircut was actually the result of a mishap by his brother Alvaro, who struggled to use the clippers properly, leaving Carlos no choice but to shave off all his hair.

😭💇‍♂️🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz unveils his new haircut



BLONDECARAZ IS HERE! 😂



📸 victorbarbers5 on IG pic.twitter.com/F3boCr50qR — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 9, 2025

Let’s recall: earlier this year, Alcaraz also triumphed at Roland Garros and reached the Wimbledon final, where he fell to Jannik Sinner. However, he defeated the Italian in both the French and American Grand Slam finals. Thanks to these successes, Alcaraz has overtaken Sinner at the top of the ATP rankings.