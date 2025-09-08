“Champion.” Fernando Alonso congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open victory

Spanish friendship

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso congratulated his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on capturing the US Open title. The racing driver posted a message on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Alonso reposted Alcaraz's photo holding the championship trophy, adding the caption: “Congratulations, champion 👏🏻 @carlitosalcarazz 🥇”.

It's worth noting that Alcaraz faced Italy's Jannik Sinner in the US Open final. The Spanish tennis star triumphed in four sets, lifting the US Open trophy for the second time in his career.

For the 22-year-old, this marks his sixth Grand Slam victory. Previously, he had won Roland Garros and Wimbledon twice each, as well as the US Open in 2022. Now, to complete his Grand Slam collection, Alcaraz needs only to win the Australian Open.

🇪🇸| Fernando Alonso parabeniza Carlos Alcaraz após sua conquista em Roland Garros! pic.twitter.com/AORiejhIvV — Desacelerando F1 (@desacelerandof) June 8, 2025

After his win over Sinner in the US Open final, Alcaraz also overtook him to reclaim the ATP world number one ranking, becoming the top seed in men's tennis. Sinner, in turn, dropped to the second position, which had previously belonged to Carlos.