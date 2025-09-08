A new world No. 1 and Djokovic’s rise. Updated ATP rankings

Shifts inside the top ten.

The US Open has wrapped up, with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz claiming the title. Following the year’s final Grand Slam, the ATP rankings have seen significant changes.

Details: We have a new world No. 1 — Carlos Alcaraz has climbed to the top, overtaking Jannik Sinner. Another key change is Novak Djokovic’s surge up three spots, placing him fourth. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper have both slipped in the standings.

ATP Top 10:

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Novak Djokovic Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Jack Draper Alex de Minaur Lorenzo Musetti Karen Khachanov

Reminder: The 22-year-old Spaniard now boasts six Grand Slam titles. He has only missed out on the Australian Open, while winning each of the other three tournaments twice.